Santa Barbara County’s Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission has some recommendations for changing the process before it comes back around in 2030, some that will require voter approval, some that might have to go to voters and others that do not.

The recommendations were included in a post-action report, which also included the cost of the 2020 redistricting process, delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

While the county had budgeted $800,000 for the entire redistricting process, it actually came in under budget at $629,262, with the largest expenses the $324,342 spent on legal counsel, $94,438 spent on administrative services and $93,769 spent on advertising, marketing and outreach.

