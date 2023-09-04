Although still in its early stages, Santa Barbara County’s Recreation Master Plan will focus, in part, on encouraging private developers to provide sports and recreation facilities to benefit the public.

The County Planning Commission learned about that and other aspects of the proposed master plan at a workshop that took up most of Wednesday’s meeting, and included a chance for the public to make comments and ask questions.

Commissioners will revisit the topic at the Sept. 27 meeting, which will be devoted to receiving further comments after the public has had a chance to digest the information provided last week.

Recreation planning areas.jpg

Santa Barbara County was divided into five planning areas, excluding federal lands at Vandenberg Space Force Base and Los Padres National Forest, for the preparation of the Recreation Master Plan.

Recreational needs.jpg

Hiking trails, as illustrated in this image from a staff report, are among the recreation needs identified by residents throughout Santa Barbara County through Recreation Master Plan surveys.
