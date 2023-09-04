The Ridge Trail provides limited access to Point Sal, one of only two coastal access points in northern Santa Barbara County but one where county officials would like to improve access for more residents.
Jeff Lindgren, assistant director of the Santa Barbara County Parks Division, provides an overview of the upcoming Recreation Master Plan during a Planning Commission workshop in this screen shot of CSBTV's live stream of Wednesday's meeting.
A trailside café eating area, as shown in this photo included in a staff report, could be an incentive given to a developer for providing a public recreation amenity if such an idea is incorporated into the Santa Barbara County Recreation Master Plan now being created.
Although still in its early stages, Santa Barbara County’s Recreation Master Plan will focus, in part, on encouraging private developers to provide sports and recreation facilities to benefit the public.
The County Planning Commission learned about that and other aspects of the proposed master plan at a workshop that took up most of Wednesday’s meeting, and included a chance for the public to make comments and ask questions.
Commissioners will revisit the topic at the Sept. 27 meeting, which will be devoted to receiving further comments after the public has had a chance to digest the information provided last week.
Development of a County Recreation Master Plan grew out of a realization of the importance of recreation in people’s lives more than five years ago.
Jeff Lindgren, assistant director of the Parks Division, said that importance was demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, when many individuals coped with the isolation and restrictions of visiting parks and open spaces.
“Parks are really important to communities [and] socialization,” Lindgren said. “If you go by a playground, you’ll see the young parents watching their children on the playground. While they’re doing that, they’re drinking coffee; they’re socializing with each other.”
He noted parks have a health benefit in combating such things as obesity and diabetes, can reduce crime rates and provide economic benefits.
The county was divided into five planning areas, and officials began an outreach to determine overall county recreation needs as well as the needs for specific areas.
The assessment found the top 10 needs countywide were sports fields and courts; neighborhood parks in underserved areas; aquatic centers, pools and splash pads; hiking trails; equestrian trails and facilities; mountain bike and BMX trails and track parks; coastal access in the North County; campgrounds; picnic and outdoor gathering areas; and community centers and gyms.
As an example of planning area needs, the assessment found people in the Santa Maria Valley area, which includes Guadalupe, want trails for hiking and walking; activities for kids, like more sports leagues; exercise equipment; facilities in northern Santa Maria and Guadalupe; swings and maintenance of playground equipment; disc golf; ballfields and basketball courts; a swimming pool and aquatic center; and dog parks.
While the plan is still in its infancy, changes to the Comprehensive Plan and amendments to the Land Use Development Code will eventually be needed to implement it, and there is also the issue of how to pay for the improvements.
So the county is considering incentives for private developers to provide amenities through a Recreation Benefit Program, and that’s one of the aspects plan developers are hoping the public will provide feedback about.
Incentives might include a “downshift” in the type of permit required, for example going from a conditional use permit to a land use permit; an increase in the intensity of use; permitting uses otherwise not allowed; waiving or modifying certain development standards; and waiving or reducing park fees.
To obtain an incentive, a developer would submit his project plan to the Parks Division to determine if the proposed recreational amenity — public park, community gathering site, public trail, trailhead with parking, sports fields, campground, bike park — would qualify.
Once the developer received a qualification, the project could be submitted to the Planning and Development Department for the permitting process.
“As far as permitting, we’re trying to take the mystery out of it,” said Jeff Wilson, P&D assistant director.
Much more information was covered in the workshop, including the programmatic environmental impact report and timelines, but in conclusion, Lindgren noted new housing creates new recreational needs, underrepresented groups deserve a fair share of recreational services and improved recreational opportunities benefit all county residents.
“Normal citizens don’t really see political boundaries,” Lindgren said. “There are folks in Lompoc who drive to Santa Maria to play in soccer leagues. The people who live in Buellton and Solvang often use the Gaviota Coast as their beach.
“So it doesn’t really matter if a recreation facility is in a city or a county or what part of the county, it benefits everyone to have these facilities in our community.”