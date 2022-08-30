Santa Barbara County’s cannabis tax revenues continued to drop in the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year compared to receipts in the previous quarters of 2020-21, according to a report to the Board of Supervisors.
Total cannabis tax revenues reported for the quarter were $2.4 million, which was $10.3 million less than anticipated.
The total was down from the $3.8 million received in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 and the $5.5 million in tax receipts for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The shortfall did not have an impact on projects funded by cannabis taxes because it was covered by a carryover from the prior year, unspent funds and the “prudent reserve” previously authorized by supervisors.
But although tax revenues fell, which was attributed to an oversupply of product while demand has remained static, the number of business licenses issued during the fourth quarter last year went up considerably, according to the report.
“Nineteen new cannabis business licenses were issued in the quarter, which is a significant increase over any other quarter since program inception, bringing the cumulative number of licenses issued to 55,” said Steven Yee, county fiscal and policy analyst.
As of the end of the fourth quarter, 31 business licenses had been issued for cultivation, 20 for nurseries, three for retail nonstorefront businesses and one for distribution.
No licenses have been issued either for manufacturing or for retail storefront sales, the latter of which accounted for some of the shortfall from anticipated tax revenues.
Would-be cannabis operators have submitted applications for permits totaling just over 2,964 acres, well over the 1,575-acre cap on cultivated acreage in the inland unincorporated area set by the Board of Supervisors.
Permits have been approved for more than 1,872 acres of cannabis, but permits have only been issued for just over 998 acres, according to the report.
Yee said six legal nonconforming operations failed to obtain permits and licenses by the June 30 cutoff date and had to cease operations, which he said the business license team has verified.
Enforcement actions were conducted against six operators during the fourth quarter, resulting in the confiscation of 1,701 plants and 9 pounds of cannabis products with a total street value estimated at $856,000, Yee said.
In response to a question from Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Yee said 17 operators did not file reports on their sales.
He said the County Executive Office is working with the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office to find out why they didn’t report, but he noted that several operators withdrew their state licenses.
“When someone withdraws their state license, in theory, that’s someone who’s no longer in cultivation,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said. “But I think it’s probably a good idea to check. You know, the pressure on some to enter the black market might be too tempting.
“I think our enforcement folks have done an amazing job,” he added, addressing Sheriff Bill Brown. “Sheriff, I just want to tell you, from my perspective, I probably paid more attention to that unit than your other units. They’ve done an amazing, amazing job.”
But Williams said he hoped it would be a standard practice when someone withdraws a state license to check whether cultivation is continuing.