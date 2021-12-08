Santa Barbara County’s discretionary revenues are expected to be stable, gradually increasing over the next five years, but anticipated increases in costs will contrive to keep service levels unchanged and prevent departments from expanding, according to a report to the Board of Supervisors.
The board on Tuesday agreed to accept a series of budget development policies recommended by staff for fiscal year 2022-23, based on revenue and expenditure projections, as well as continuing to focus on one-time funding of previously identified projects.
Priority projects for one-time funding include providing open space and recreation opportunities, supporting the countywide library system, temporarily enhancing the co-response team for individuals in mental health crisis and purchasing equipment for implementing the emergency response plan.
Other potential one-time funding projects include a set-aside to develop workforce housing, greater diversion programs for the criminal justice system, set-asides for future litigation and other liabilities, whittling down items on the deferred maintenance list, making capital improvements and taking care of high-priority long-range planning projects.
General fund discretionary revenues next fiscal year are expected to rise from $327 million this fiscal year to $338 million next year, Assistant County Executive Officer Nancy Anderson told the board.
Anderson said increases in assessed valuation of both residential and commercial property is helping to drive a 4.7% increase in property tax revenue, contributing $9.7 million to the general fund next fiscal year.
Some good news is that retail sales have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Anderson said, and the county’s consultant is predicting a 5.4% increase, or $676,000, in that stream of revenue next fiscal year.
Transient occupancy tax, which is charged on hotel room rentals and is largely dependent on tourism, is also rebounding as travel to the Central Coast is booming, Anderson said, and it is anticipated to increase 3.8%, or $500,000, in 2022-23.
“Cannabis is showing a lot of volatility,” Anderson said of that relatively new stream of revenue, adding the county projections for this fiscal year may have been too high.
Actual revenues for fiscal year 2020-21 were $15.7 million, and the staff projected that would rise to $19 million in the current fiscal year. But it appears the actual amount will be closer to $16 million, Anderson said.
The preliminary estimate for cannabis revenue in 2022-23 was $17.7 million, but that may have to be revised, although with retail stores coming online, projections show a steady growth in cannabis taxes to $21.1 million in fiscal year 2026-27.
However, because of the volatility, cannabis income was not factored into the estimates of revenue and expenses outlined in the report.
On the expense side, the county is looking at a 4.2% increase in salary and benefit costs, a 2.5% rise in retirement costs and a 0.9% bump in health insurance costs for the next fiscal year.