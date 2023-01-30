Santa Barbara County released a draft of the updated Housing Element for 2023-31 on Monday, triggering a 30-day period for the public to review and submit comments on the document.

A copy of the draft can be reviewed at www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update, where members of the public can also submit their comments about the document.

Part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the Housing Element must be updated every eight years, as required by the state.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you