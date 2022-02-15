A Santa Barbara Countywide Recreation Master Plan project will consider potential zoning ordinance, Comprehensive Plan and community plan amendments to ease the way for public and private developments with a public benefit.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors approved adding the new element to an existing consultant contract and to the workload of Planning and Development and Community Services departments’ staff.
Supervisors also authorized spending almost $500,000 for the additional work required of the two county departments and Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc.
Part of the money will be used by Wood Environment to expand its efforts to reach disadvantaged communities to survey their wants and needs and incorporate the Jalama Beach coastal access plan, Point Sal access plan and Guadalupe campground assessment to its work on the environmental review.
Staff said a program environmental impact report will make it easier for public agencies and private developers to produce EIRs for their individual projects and noted the county may still need to help smaller jurisdictions with their reports.
Staff and supervisors said the comprehensive development of a countywide evaluation of and plan for recreational facilities is “unprecedented.”
“This has never been done before in other counties, that we can find,” Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “It took a lot of work … to figure out a way to move forward.”
Although supervisors were generally supportive of the the master plan and the potential projects that will be evaluated, some of the 13 public speakers expressed concerns over the potential to mix cyclists and hikers with equestrians on trails and to allow all three types of users to be in close contact with vegetable fields.
“I look at this as an investment in our youth,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said, acknowledging agriculture is different in various areas and noting the county and consultant will have to work with farmers to reach agreement.
“I’m in support … but I think some definite red flags were raised by some people,” Lavagnino said. “It’s going to be dicey, but if we don’t try, we’re never going to get there.”
Recreation demographics
The report delivered to the board Tuesday also revealed some surprising statistics about available recreational facilities in various areas of the county that often underscored the need for more parks, trails and open space.
Erika Leachman, a senior manager and principal planner with Wood, said the county was divided up into five planning areas — Santa Maria Valley, Lompoc Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama Valley and South Coast — and an inventory and analysis of parkland and recreation facilities was created for each area.
By acreage, Santa Ynez Valley has 76% of local and regional parks, with Santa Maria containing 11%, the South Coast 10% and Lompoc Valley 3%, but she said that’s because the large Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is included in the Santa Ynez Valley statistics.
For acres of open space, 49% of the total is on the South Coast, with 34% in the Lompoc Valley and 17% in Santa Maria Valley. Cuyama Valley has so little it doesn’t register on graphs for either of those statistics.
But looking at the amount of recreational space per 1,000 residents tells a different story.
Leachman said there is no standard for the number of acres of recreational facilities per 1,000 residents, but 4.7 acres per 1,000 residents is the number included in the County Comprehensive Plan, which hasn’t been updated since 1980.
“It’s aging, it’s old, it hasn’t been looked at,” she said, noting those numbers were incorporated into several of the county’s community plans.
The national average is 10.6 acres per 1,000 residents. The unincorporated area of the county has 16.5 acres of active developed parks per 1,000 residents but only 3.8 acres of neighborhood parks per 1,000.
For the Santa Maria Valley, the ratios are 4.5 acres of active developed parks and just 0.8 acres of neighborhood parks per 1,000 residents, with those respective ratios 7.0 and 1.8 in the Lompoc Valley and 15.7 and 4.4 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Cuyama Valley has only one park — the 16-acre Richardson Park — that gives that area a ratio of 26.8 acres for both categories.
“When we see something like that, the question isn’t so much ‘is there adequate acreage,’ it’s ‘how is that park meeting those needs, what’s missing, is it being used adequately … is it serving the community in the right way, are we missing things?” Leachman said.
The Recreation Master Plan should answer those kinds of questions, she said.