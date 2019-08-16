Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents from her district interested in serving on a number of county boards and commissions that currently have vacancies.
Vacancies exist on the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Behavioral Wellness Commission, the Central County Board of Architectural Review, the Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees, the Human Services Commission and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
“Volunteer service on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about county government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Hartmann said.
Preferably, applicants should reside within the 3rd Supervisorial District and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve, she said.
To see a map of the 3rd District, visit www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc.
To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc.
Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara.
For more information or assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.