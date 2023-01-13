Santa Barbara County and its cities are gearing up for another pair of storms expected to hit the area over the weekend, the first Friday night followed by a second storm Sunday, although with little, if any, break between them.

The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the total rainfall from the two storms is expected to be 1 to 2.5 inches in the lowlands and 2.5 to 5 inches in the mountains.

Forecasters predicted peak rain rates at a quarter to half an inch an hour.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

