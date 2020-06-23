Santa Barbara County plans six community area meetings on retail cannabis permits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Barbara County will host six virtual community meetings in July to gather public opinions and answer questions about the amended cannabis business license ordinance that regulates retail storefront operations.

The Board of Supervisors amended the ordinance in January to establish a merit-based scoring system for awarding cannabis retail storefront licenses, which are limited to one in each of six community plan areas.

Under the amended ordinance, the process must begin with community engagement meetings to gather input from each of the community plan areas.

County staff is looking for public comments about the business application criteria — not specific applicants nor specific sites — and an operation’s compatibility with the neighborhood.

Potential storefront retail shop operators will use that information to prepare a Neighborhood Compatibility Plan that must be submitted with their application.

Meetings were initially planned to begin in April but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Rather than delaying the process further, the county will host six virtual community meetings with multiple ways for public participation, with Spanish interpretation available.