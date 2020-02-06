Santa Barbara County planning commissioner's proposed cannabis overlay wins support

Planners have been wrangling with potential changes to the county’s cannabis ordinances because the Board of Supervisors last year directed the commission to come up with potential amendments that could solve some of the problems the industry has caused.

Those problems include conflicts with residential areas caused by odor and traffic and with agricultural operations, particularly wine grape growers, over terpene contamination and other growers over pesticide drift.

At last week’s commission meeting, 3rd District Commissioner John Parke suggested creating a cannabis overlay such that any cultivation operations proposed within it would have a much easier path to a land use permit because it would have little if any impacts on residents, vineyards and other crops.

+2 Santa Barbara County Planning Commission wants cannabis odor tackled now, but decision on how postponed Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioners want the problem of cannabis odor tackled immediately, with other potential ordinance changes push…

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parke took it upon himself to create a potential overlay, which he delivered Wednesday, although he admitted it was less detailed than he wished.

“The concept is we have a wine industry that’s very upset … ,” Parke explained. “I’m hearing from the wine industry that they can’t sell their grapes if they’re [grown] close to cannabis [cultivation].”

His overlay consisted of four areas — two of which he intended to be a single area.