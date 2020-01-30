Santa Barbara County Planning Commission wants cannabis odor tackled now, but decision on how postponed

Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioners want the problem of cannabis odor tackled immediately, with other potential ordinance changes pushed to the back burner until that issue is resolved.
Meeting Wednesday in Santa Barbara in a continued discussion from the previous week, commissioners voted unanimously to push a decision on whether to take on odor separately until next week.
Commissioners decided to continue the discussion so the Planning and Development staff can try to work up a preliminary report on a scope of work, a timeline and a budget before they prioritize the various cannabis issues the commission is facing.
That will also give the staff time to find out when Barney Melekian, assistant county executive officer in charge of the County Executive Office’s cannabis program, can provide the commission with a presentation on how his department handles enforcement.
Most of the commissioners said odor is at the top of the public’s complaint list and indicated they wanted it bifurcated from other issues they’ve been asked to consider.
But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke said the county has a bigger issue than odor.
“I think odor is a major, major issue,” he said. “I actually think there is a bigger issue, and the bigger issue is agricultural incompatibility. Is cannabis growing in the inland area going to drive out other forms of agriculture?”
But members of the Planning and Development staff said that in asking for the commission to recommend potential ordinance changes, the Board of Supervisors wanted a package of amendments to consider at the same time.
In addition, staff noted preparing a package of cannabis ordinance amendments will have a big impact on the department’s regular workload, and separating out the odor issue for immediate attention will affect that load even more.
“It will postpone some of the other work we’re doing, which is important, too,” said Lisa Plowman, director of the Planning and Development Department. “It has impacts to the other long-range planning [projects], too. … It’s just something for you to know and consider.”
Dan Klemann, deputy director in charge of the Long Range Planning Division, said the staff is being pushed to the limit as it is.
“Without cannabis, we’re already really strapped to get the work program done,” he said.
Commissioners generally agreed they want odor controlled at the property line of cannabis operations and to require processing to be conducted indoors with a filtration system to scrub odors from the air before it’s ventilated.
They also want to find a way to make legal nonconforming cannabis cultivation operations bring their odor emissions under control, which they said is another top priority for the public and the commission, although they couldn’t decide exactly how to do that.
Staff said forcing those operators to install odor control systems could jeopardize the legal nonconforming status that allows them to continue operating while they meet all the requirements for obtaining land use permits and business licenses.
But 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough wanted odor control at the property line for all properties regardless of that status, which he admitted might seem Draconian but is necessary so the issue doesn’t drag out for a year or more.
“You either make arrangements to control odor on your property or you can’t continue to operate,” Blough said.
Commissioners also favored having the County Executive Office use the business license ordinance to control odors, but Plowman said cannabis operators already have to prove they’ve met odor control requirements to obtain a business license.
Plowman also said her department is already looking into technology that could potentially help measure and track the source of odors.