Santa Barbara County Planning Commission wants cannabis odor tackled now, but decision on how postponed

Most of the commissioners said odor is at the top of the public’s complaint list and indicated they wanted it bifurcated from other issues they’ve been asked to consider.

But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke said the county has a bigger issue than odor.

“I think odor is a major, major issue,” he said. “I actually think there is a bigger issue, and the bigger issue is agricultural incompatibility. Is cannabis growing in the inland area going to drive out other forms of agriculture?”

But members of the Planning and Development staff said that in asking for the commission to recommend potential ordinance changes, the Board of Supervisors wanted a package of amendments to consider at the same time.

In addition, staff noted preparing a package of cannabis ordinance amendments will have a big impact on the department’s regular workload, and separating out the odor issue for immediate attention will affect that load even more.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It will postpone some of the other work we’re doing, which is important, too,” said Lisa Plowman, director of the Planning and Development Department. “It has impacts to the other long-range planning [projects], too. … It’s just something for you to know and consider.”