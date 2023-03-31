An application to construct three ponds that would hold water to be used for protecting grape vines from frost in Cuyama Valley was rejected Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

Commissioners said they could not make the required findings for approval of the project.

But staff did not have findings for denial prepared, and the commission voted 4-0 to direct staff to return with the appropriate findings at the May 10 meeting, when the final vote rejecting the conditional use permit is expected.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you