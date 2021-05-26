The vision Santa Barbara County had for housing planned 16 years ago on a parcel south of East Clark Avenue and west of Highway 101, turned out to be virtually the opposite of what the Planning Commission wanted Wednesday.
As a result, a proposal to construct 119 clustered single-family residences at the northern end of a 138-acre site, leaving 113 acres of open space and trails, was recommended for denial on a 4-1 vote, with 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley dissenting without comment.
The houses, to be located on property identified as Key Site 3 in the Orcutt Community Plan, would surround a parcel previously zoned for future multifamily housing.
Most of the open space would be dedicated to the county for public use, with a portion retained for private use, and a landscaping buffer would separate the homes from Highway 101.
The project will now go to the Board of Supervisors with the recommendation it be denied.
Commissioners last considered the project on April 7, when they directed the staff to develop findings for denial of the project proposed by SB Clark LLC adjacent to the Sunny Hills Mobile Home Park.
Essentially, the findings the commission wanted were that the project would not be consistent with the surrounding area, the density would not be compatible with the neighborhood, a secondary access had not been fully developed and no agreement had been reached with existing residents for maintenance of that secondary access.
Commissioners also wanted less open space and the housing spread out across more of the 138-acre site.
“We don’t believe these findings are valid,” project applicant Matt Mansi told commissioners, noting the developers had complied with every county request and designed a project that met the provisions of the Orcutt Community Plan.
He also said it would provide critically needed housing for the community, the county and the state as a whole.
Mansi questioned how the development would not be consistent with the neighborhood when it’s surrounded by mobile home parks, which are high-density housing.
He also said the company has a legal easement for secondary access on Chancellor Street, which could support the traffic for about 10% of the project, and pointed out neighbors couldn’t be forced to join a private agreement for maintenance of the street.
Third District Commissioner John Parke said “is there really secondary access or not” is an important question.
“I don’t really think it’s been secured,” Parke said.
Mansi also said when the project was first submitted to the county in 2004, it had a lower density, with homes, including ranchettes, spread out across the entire property.
But the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors at that time said the project needed more open space and more clustered homes, which led to the project commissioners were considering Wednesday.
Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough said he understood Mansi’s frustration in dealing with a project over the course of 16 years.
“For me, the project doesn’t work,” Blough said. “It needs to be redesigned.”
He added, “I would ignore comments from 15 [or] 16 years ago and look at it in light of today.”
Chairman and 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini echoed Blough’s comments.
“Times have changed,” Ferini said. “A high-density project right there and the impacts it will have on Chancellor Road residents doesn’t seem appropriate.”
Ferini added, “I hope to see a project there that fits the community and [benefits] the builder as well.”