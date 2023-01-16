 Skip to main content
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission recommends adopting design standards

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is recommending the Board of Supervisors adopt two new ordinances to give the county some of the control the state has taken away with new laws aimed at increasing residential development, particularly for affordable housing.

Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend supervisors adopt the ordinances that will streamline the approval process for residential and mixed-use projects and will provide objective design standards for projects that by state law require only ministerial approval.

Ministerial permits are essentially zoning clearances that are approved at the staff level without review by commissions or boards and can’t be appealed.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

