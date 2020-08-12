Santa Barbara County Planning Commission poised to deny Solvang greenhouse

A greenhouse operation proposed for a parcel off Fredensborg Canyon Road at the edge of Solvang city limits appears doomed to denial, but the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission won’t make the final decision until a special meeting set for Friday, Sept. 4.
Commissioners intend to deny the greenhouse because they see it as incompatible with surrounding agricultural lands and because it has the potential for nighttime light pollution as a “giant lightbulb,” as one commissioner described it.
On a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough absent, the commission directed the staff to develop findings for upholding an appeal and denying the project, based on its inconsistency with county policies, and bring them back for a vote at the special meeting.
Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the project site, said the proposed greenhouse required additional environmental review, and he couldn’t agree with the staff’s findings for approving the project because he believes it’s in conflict with two land use policies.
However, county counsel advised commissioners they couldn’t deny the project based on the adequacy of the environmental review and could only prepare a negative declaration or require additional environmental study.
But the project could be denied based on its perceived conflict with County Comprehensive Plan policies.
So Parke’s motion focused on the project being incompatible with adjacent agricultural lands and its potential for light pollution, despite the applicant’s assurance the greenhouse lights would be completely blocked by curtains.
“I could not make the finding this is compatible with adjacent agricultural land,” Parke said, although he agreed the site and surrounding parcels are zoned for agriculture, and county policies support and promote agricultural uses. “As much as I support the principles, I think we have to look at the specific project.”
He also said that while the applicant said the greenhouse would have light-blocking curtains, there was no guarantee they would actually be used.
Chairwoman and 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley, who seconded the motion, said she honors agriculturally zoned property and the idea of “gentleman farms.”
“To have a commercial greenhouse on this property is out of scale with what’s on there,” Bridley said.
She said it would require more time and personnel than the county has available to monitor whether the light-blocking curtains were being used.
Steve Decker initially applied for a land use permit for mixed-light cannabis cultivation on the 5.24-acre parcel at 988 Fredensborg Canyon Road in October 2018, and the permit was granted, then appealed.
Neighborhood residents strongly opposed the cannabis operation on a variety of grounds, including the increase in traffic they anticipated along Fredensborg Canyon Road, and the Solvang City Council passed a resolution opposing the project, in part, for that reason.
In the meantime, the Board of Supervisors amended the cannabis ordinances to ban cultivation on AG-1-zoned properties of less than 20 acres, so both the application and appeal were subsequently withdrawn.
Decker then applied for a land use permit to construct a 15,648-square-foot greenhouse for vegetable cultivation, which was approved June 8 by the planning director and appealed June 16 by Stephen Jacobs.
Jacobs’ appeal was based on neighborhood incompatibility, as the areas agriculturally zoned properties are used primarily for residences; an inadequate water supply, since multiple properties draw from the same aquifer; and noncompliance with the cannabis ordinances.
He and members of the public who spoke insisted Decker planned to grow cannabis, not vegetables, and Jacobs asked the commission to have Decker show “where in California hydroponics have been used for anything but cannabis.”
Decker responded that the greenhouse and hydroponics were “high-tech” systems being adopted worldwide and were designed for use with any crops.
“Just because there isn’t any in our area doesn’t mean it can’t be used,” Decker responded. “I have no intention of being in the cannabis business. In fact, the cannabis industry is in serious financial trouble.”
Staff recommended the commission deny the appeal because the Land Use and Development Code allows greenhouses up to 20,000 square feet on parcels zoned AG-1, the well Decker planned to build was deemed viable by Environmental Health Services and cannabis cultivation is not proposed, so the cannabis ordinances didn’t apply.
“If he grows more than the six plants allowed for personal use, it would be a criminal violation and he would be punished with jail time and a fine,” county planner Ben Singer said.
Findings were prepared for denying the appeal, but without findings for upholding the appeal, commissioners could not vote to deny the project and delayed that decision until the findings are prepared.
