A decision on the residential development proposed for within and around a golf course in Orcutt was delayed until June 30 by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission even as the developer’s bankruptcy filing has complicated the project’s future.
Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously agreed to continue a decision on the Neighborhoods of Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon until June 30 and expect their vote at that time will be to recommend the Board of Supervisors deny the project.
Representatives for Rancho Maria Golf Club, which opposes the project, and for developer Orcutt Rancho LLC said they plan to attend mediation meetings May 14 and 17 to be facilitated by Judge Neil Bason of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
The meetings also will involve the project lender Romspen Mortgage in an attempt to resolve issues before a bankruptcy hearing set for May 19.
“One hearing delay won’t be a disaster, but it can be a solution,” said Gavin Moores, a principal in the Orcutt Rancho development.
But commissioners did not continue the decision to accommodate the mediation meetings.
They chose to delay the decision so findings for the recommended denial can be “winnowed down and simplified,” in the words of Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the project site, identified in the Orcutt Community Plan as Key Site 21.
But Parke said he moved to continue the decision out of respect for the bankruptcy court, the fact that the lender wanted the mediation meetings and as a “practical matter.”
“I think this is an opportunity for the parties to take a serious look” at developing the site, Parke said.
Rancho Maria representatives opposed the continuation and wanted the commission to vote to deny the project Wednesday, saying the mediation meetings will not be an effort to tweak the existing development proposal to make it acceptable.
They said the only solution is to completely scrap the current proposal and for Rancho Maria and Orcutt Rancho to work together to design a completely new project that will be compatible with the golf course and neighboring ranchers and farmers and will protect the sensitive habitat and endangered species at the site.
Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough initially favored recommending denial of the project and sending it on to the Board of Supervisors.
“The reason I see for denying the project is I see no chance whatsoever the developer and golf course can come up with an adequate agreement on development of the project,” Blough said.
Moores said Orcutt Rancho had initially attempted to come up with a project in cooperation with Rancho Maria, using a modified version of a plan put forward by the golf course, but that had failed.
Still, 4th District Commissioner and Chairman Larry Ferini was optimistic.
“I’m hopeful that everything can be put aside and a real project can come out of this,” Ferini said, but added, “I feel the project that is before us should be denied.”
Second District Commissioner said she did not want to see another project coming out at the delayed hearing, when she only wants do deal with the findings for recommending denial of the project.
Orcutt Rancho has revised the development plan several times and is currently proposing 129 homes in two communities with 74% of the property left as open space.
But the company has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which will allow it to reorganize, claiming assets between $10 million and $50 million and liabilities of $10 million to $50 million to as many as 49 companies, including Rancho Maria, although the amount owed the golf course is unknown and currently in litigation.