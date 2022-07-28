A decision on a large garage that was approved for a Solvang neighborhood, then appealed by neighbors, was put on hold Wednesday by Santa Barbara County planning commissioners who want to see what they’re ruling on.

The Planning Commission unanimously agreed to delay a decision on the appeal until the Sept. 28 meeting, which will give commissioners time to arrange a site visit and county counsel the opportunity to delve into how much discretion the commission has on conditioning land use permits.

Commissioners also said it might give the project applicant and appellant time to meet, discuss the details of the structure and potentially come up with a structural modifications and a landscaping plan to soften its visual impact.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0