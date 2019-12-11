After an all-day hearing on the appeal of a permit for a cannabis cultivation operation on Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission continued the hearing until Feb. 5 and directed staff to develop additional conditions that may be tacked onto the permit.
Meeting Wednesday in Santa Maria, some of the commissioners by 4 p.m. were prepared to hash out additional conditions to apply to the land use permit for the planned Hacienda Co. cultivation operation at 3800 Baseline Ave, just east of Highway 154.
But other commissioners weren’t ready to tackle crafting more requirements to address some of the neighbors’ concerns, and Chairman John Parke wanted the applicants to provide a new comprehensive project description that encompassed last-minute changes Hacienda representatives made as well as others they agreed to during the meeting.
“I’m not prepared to vote on this, and I won’t,” Parke said, later adding, “I think it’s important the public respond to changes in the conditions and the study.”
Parke was referring to a report the commission received Wednesday morning from the Hacienda Co. that analyzed the potential for turpenes — one of the chemicals present in cannabis that contributes to its distinctive skunky odor — to drift into nearby vineyards and alter the taste of the grapes and, ultimately, the wine made from them.
“The smell of marijuana, most often, if it’s potent, the [wine grape] buyer will walk away,” Ben Merz, a founding partner of Coastal Vineyard Care Associates who has a vineyard next-door, told the commission.
Company general manager Mike Testa added, “I’ve yet to see any structure that can contain that odor.”
William Vizuete, an atmospheric chemist at the University of North Carolina and an environmental engineer with Pacific Environmental Analytics, who conducted the report's analysis, focused on the transfer of the turpene eucalyptol oil from eucalyptus tree leaves to grapes.
His conclusion was that it would take 1,121 days of continuous interaction between the flowering cannabis plants and grape vines for the vapor transfer to meet the threshold level believed to affect the fruit’s flavor — which he said was impossible.
Cannabis taint and odor were two of the issues appellants Tamie Posnick, Mike Kappmeyer and F&B Holdings based their appeals on.
You have free articles remaining.
Other issues were the site’s proximity to youth activities, safety, the devaluation of local properties, the potential for expanding the operation, odor, aesthetics, traffic and parking, noise, water use, pesticides and the use of plastics.
County planning staff analyzed the arguments submitted by the appellants, refuted the assertions and recommended the commission deny the appeal and grant de novo approval of the project.
But commissioners said they were swayed and left torn by testimony from both the applicants and the appellants.
“I’ve changed my mind about supporting or not supporting [the appeal] 10 times today,” said 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley. “I’m concerned it’s plunked down in a residential area, but it is zoned for agriculture.”
She added, “This is the best application I can imagine for an outdoor grow.”
Fourth District Commissioner Larry Ferini said a lot of the complaints heard at the hearing are the same as those heard about “the dark side” of the industry, but he said Hacienda Co. is “anything but that.”
“I’m listening to people who live right next door … I can’t look anybody in the eye and say it’s not going to smell,” he said.
Hacienda Co. wants to cultivate 15 acres of cannabis outdoors in the center of a rectangular 64-acre parcel, harvesting the product twice or possibly three times a year, immediately packing it into sealed plastic bins and drying it in an existing 3,500-square-foot barn that would be renovated to make it airtight.
One of the changes to the project made by Hacienda was to switch from a vapor phase to a carbon-scrubbing system to prevent odor from escaping the airtight barn during the drying process.
After drying, the cannabis would be repacked into the sealed bins and transported off the site for further processing.