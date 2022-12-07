 Skip to main content
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approves Orcutt senior housing project

A major senior housing complex that will include an assisted living and memory care center, independent living apartments and smaller units, a children’s day care center, employee housing, a recreation center for residents and a small park was approved Wednesday for Old Town Orcutt.

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission praised the Ranch at Orcutt project and unanimously voted to approve it after asking that the number of pickleball courts be doubled in exchange for knocking 50% off the amount of impact fees for parks the project would otherwise generate.

Six public speakers supported the project, with all but one either current or former officials with Orcutt Union School District, which owns the 9.53-acre property and expects the project to generate more revenue in addition to providing much-needed senior housing and potential educational programs for students.

Play for All Park.jpg

An aerial rendering from Lenity Architects of the Play for All Park planned for the Ranch at Orcutt senior living community shows, clockwise from to center, a bocce court, a single pickleball court, a group picnic area, restrooms and the accessible play area. The children's day care center is shown across the parking lot.

Assisted Living and Memory Care.jpg

The front of the assisted living and memory care facility in the Ranch at Orcutt senior living community is shown in this rendering from Lenity Architects.
County Reporter/Associate Editor

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

