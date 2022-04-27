The health emergency prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic was reaffirmed Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, allowing the body to continue conducting its meetings remotely.
But some commissioners expressed the desire to resume in-person meetings soon, at least in a hybrid format that would allow the option of joining a meeting remotely.
That was one of several discussions that popped up relating to public access to meetings and information as well as public participation in the project approval process.
The launch of the county’s new websites was criticized by a public speaker and a commissioner, who asked for better advance notification when public hearings might be or are canceled.
Another commissioner and member of the public urged caution on a plan to shift more permits to ministerial approvals that would not be subject to appeals.
Meeting in person
After the health emergency was reaffirmed on a unanimous vote, Commission Chairman C. Michael Cooney said he would like to have a specific date set for resuming in-person meetings in June, and staff said the commission could consider setting that date at the May 4 meeting.
Currently, members of elected bodies like the commission are allowed to join meetings remotely by the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state law that requires the public’s business be conducted in duly announced meetings that are open to the public.
But the law, which has been outpaced by advancements in technology, requires the location where the person is joining remotely — frequently the individual’s home — be included in the meeting notice so members of the public can go there to participate.
Several bills moving through the state Legislature, including AB 1944, would modify the Brown Act to eliminate the requirement for providing the remote access address and would allow the public as well as elected officials to join the meeting via platforms like Zoom.
“We’ve heard a lot from members of the public and members of the professions that come to the county on a regular basis how much they appreciate participating in this way,” said Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman.
In a related matter, Plowman said the department is planning to reopen its office counters to walk-in customers on a limited basis.
The counters have remained open to the public through the pandemic but on an appointment-only basis.
She said the reopening will start slowly, with walk-ins taken from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, but a launch date was not announced.
Website woes
Marc Chytilo, who represents Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis at commission hearings, said he’d just discovered Tuesday the county’s websites had been completely revamped.
“For the public, it’s quite challenging when links they’ve been using for a number of months go dead and and they have to renavigate the website,” Chytilo said. “I spent a fair amount of time lost and searching for things we know that are there.”
He said the county should provide an opportunity for training on new websites, some explanation of the changes or at least a heads-up.
Third District Commissioner John Parke agreed, noting he tried three times in 24 hours to access specific information on the new website.
“Something’s missing, and we all need to know how to get back to this stuff,” he said.
One individual who attempted to access the livestream said outside the meeting that he found it not functioning on YouTube, and the link to the livestream on the new Planning Commission website connected to the Dec. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Parke also criticized the notification that an appeal of a Lompoc area cannabis cultivation permit had been withdrawn and an application for a Los Olivos homestay permit had been withdrawn following its appeal, thus canceling both hearings that day.
Parke said he didn’t see the staff memo on the homestay cancellation, which was posted with the hearing information on the commission’s website and presumably emailed to commissioners.
He said he now regretted the time he spent driving around that neighborhood, consulting maps and reviewing files related to the homestay.
“If ever there’s some chance to smoke out from these parties whether there’s a pending something that would remove it from our hearing, I’d sure appreciate that,” Parke said, adding that information could even come in the form of a rumor.
Ministerial permits
Plowman said her department plans to use part of the three-year expansion request supported by the Board of Supervisors to increase the range of projects subject to ministerial permits — that is, those approved over the counter.
That would free up division managers to focus on more complex cases.
But Cooney expressed concern over which types of project permits would be ministerial.
“Every time we’ve seen this happen, there’s been concern expressed by the public that what we consider a minor item in general may be very impactive to a neighborhood, a next-door neighbor, somebody who lives close to a project,” he said, pointing out the Planning Commission is considered the first level of review.
Chytilo noted the “importance of process for the public,” and said county staff initially viewed the cannabis ordinance as largely ministerial processes.
He said without a notice of projects, the public would be unaware of what’s planned for their neighborhoods.
“I think this is going to be met with pretty fierce resistance,” he said.
Plowman said all potential changes to ministerial approvals would be brought to the commission for review before being implemented.
“I have zero plans to make any changes to the cannabis ordinance,” she added.