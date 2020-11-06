Santa Barbara County planners delay Orcutt housing project decision over density, traffic, more

Small homes in high density, a major increase in traffic, the viability of a secondary access, potential wildfire danger, the visual impact and the societal impact of a proposed housing development just south of the Highway 101 interchange at Clark Avenue led the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to delay making a decision on the project Wednesday.

Commissioners voted 4-0, after 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough recused himself from deliberations, to continue the public hearing until Jan. 13 to give the Planning and Development Department staff time to come up with some answers and options and the developer to work out some issues with the neighbors.

Most of the commission seemed inclined to approve the project.

“I actually think this is a really good project,” said 2nd District Commissioner and Chairwoman Laura Bridley. “I am super impressed with the percentage of open space [to be] dedicated to the county … in exchange with an increase in density. … I would be inclined to support it.”

But like 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke, she said she would follow the lead of Commissioner Larry Ferini, whose 4th District includes the project site about half a mile south of Clark Avenue and stretching southward along Highway 101.

Ferini said too many questions were unanswered and too many issues remained unresolved for him to move for approval of the project, which included requests for amendments to the County General Plan and Orcutt Community Plan and rezoning the property.