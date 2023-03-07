 Skip to main content
Santa Barbara County planners delay decision on oil pipeline valve replacement appeals

A decision on three appeals of a permit to install 16 new valves on two oil pipelines, one along the Gaviota Coast and the other from there into Los Padres National Forest en route to Kern County, was put off by a split vote of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission last week.

The 3-2 decision directed the Planning and Development Department staff to figure out the extent of additional environmental analysis that might be needed to determine the impacts of the valve replacement work, restarting the flow of crude oil through the pipeline and potential pipe ruptures and spills.

Fourth District Commissioner Larry Ferini and 5th District Commissioner Victor Martinez cast the dissenting votes.

Valve locations-resized.jpg

A map from a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report shows the location of motor-operated valves, designated as MOVs, and independent check valves, designated as CHKs, on pipelines 901 along the coast and 903 heading inland. The valves are designed to halt the flow of oil in the event of a pipeline rupture and are intended to comply with state Assembly Bill 864, drafted in response to a 100,000-gallon spill from Line 901 in 2015.
A crew of professional cleaners toss bags of contaminated beach sand into a Dumpster at Refugio State Beach following the May 2015 pipeline rupture that released more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

