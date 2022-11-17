The possibility of rezoning or upzoning land to potentially accommodate housing or higher-density housing was explained to members of the public Wednesday night in a workshop conducted in Santa Maria by the Santa Barbara County Planning Department.

About 25 people attended the workshop in person in the Supervisors Hearing Room at the Joseph E. Centeno Government Administration Building, while another 50 participated remotely via Zoom.

Potential clusters of high-density housing, requirements for parking, the availability of water, the costs involved in creating housing for low- and very-low-income families and the effectiveness of a program environmental impact report were among the concerns raised by attendees.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

