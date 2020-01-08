Santa Barbara County needs poll workers for March 3 primary election

Santa Barbara County wants you.

The Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

Community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election, said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

Volunteers who work at a polling place receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training.

Each polling place has one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks. Each polling place also has a coordinator and, if needed, a traffic clerk.

To be a poll worker, a county resident must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and eligible to register to vote except for a lack of U.S. citizenship.

Volunteers also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, attend a mandatory training class and be available to serve Election Day, March 3, from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.