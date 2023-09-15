Santa Barbara County is moving steadily toward meeting its goal of operating government facilities on 100% renewable energy by 2030, but staff said in a report to the Board of Supervisors that up to $1 million annually and more personnel will be needed to attain that target.

Currently, 53% of county government’s annual energy use comes from renewable sources.

Supervisors generally expressed support for initiating projects as soon as possible, but they also want to spend as little General Fund money as possible and use creative financing to pay for the systems.

