Santa Barbara County moves toward allowing, regulating home kitchen operations

When Bobbi Thompson’s mother stopped cooking for herself, the Santa Maria woman took over the job, delivering food to her daily until she passed.

But Thompson found there were many seniors in the community who no longer wanted or were able to cook for themselves and she could fill their need for freshly cooked food through a similar service, but she had no legal way to do that.

So on Tuesday, she was at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting to support developing an ordinance to allow microenterprise home kitchen operations so she can legally operate the service she’s dubbed Chef’s Pick of the Day.

“This permit helps protect consumers and improves health safety standards,” she told supervisors at their meeting in Santa Maria, noting she is a certified food safety manager and a member of the COOK Alliance, a coalition of immigrants, stay-at-home parents, home cooks and others that advocates for home cooking as dignified and socially valuable.

Thompson was the only member of the public to speak, but supervisors indicated they support allowing and regulating microenterprise home kitchen operations, which counties can choose to do as a result of two recently approved state laws.

