Santa Barbara County meets all state's criteria for allowing more businesses to open

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department, said as of Monday, the county had recorded 1,496 total cases of COVID-19, with 959 of those active, 526 fully recovered, and 43 patients hospitalized.

The state criteria call for an average of 7% or less change in hospitalizations over seven days, and Do-Reynoso said the county’s average is 2.8%.

“What’s more worrisome is the presence of disease in Santa Maria,” she said, referring to statistics showing the city at 219 cases has the highest number of COVID-19 infections outside the Lompoc prison complex.

Lompoc has the second-most cases with 102.

She said the public health department will be working with Santa Maria officials to determine the various factors causing the high number and how to reduce the spread of infection.

First District Supervisor Das Williams and 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam expressed concern about privacy issues that could be raised by the track-and-trace program to locate people who came in contact with those infected with COVID-19.

Ansorg said the county is using the same procedures already in place for tracking a multitude of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and measles, and county counsel has reviewed and OK’d the process.