Proposed application and selection periods for the Santa Barbara County Independent Redistricting Commission may be extended or delayed to attract as many applicants as possible and reduce the pressure on those chosen to serve.
County staff said they would look into adjusting the proposed timeline Tuesday after hearing those concerns during a report to the Board of Supervisors in Santa Barbara.
The redistricting commission was authorized in 2016 when voters approved Measure G, which specified the method of appointing a commission and key dates for the process of redrawing supervisorial district boundaries based on the 2020 census.
A proposed timeline presented by Deputy County Executive Officer Dennis Bozanich tentatively set Nov. 21 as the start of the application period and Jan. 31, 2020, as the deadline to apply.
The clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters then would have from Feb. 3 to April 1, 2020, to review the applications and develop a list of the 45 most qualified applicants.
Because the goal is to select a commission that’s completely independent of the board and political parties, the qualifications are fairly restrictive, including having made minimal campaign contributions, having no significant financial interests in how boundaries are drawn, not serving on a county board or commission and not being a county staff member.
“It’s kind of hard to know if we’re going to get 11 applications or 1,100 applications,” Bozanich said, adding that if a large number are received, the clerk-recorder-assessor will need adequate time to review and whittle them down to the 45 most qualified.
But 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart pointed out the proposed application period would overlap the holiday season, when most people are thinking about the holidays, not applying for a commission, so he recommended extending the time frame.
You have free articles remaining.
Bozanich said the staff will look at adjusting it to account for that potential conflict.
Between May 1 and Sept. 15, 2020, a random drawing from among names on the list would select the first five commissioners, and those five would then select another five, plus one commissioner at-large.
Commissioners then would have until June 2021 to come up with new supervisorial district boundaries through a process that would include a total of 14 public hearings and approval by a minimum of seven commissioners.
“Getting to seven votes on those maps could take some time,” Bozanich said.
However, Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was concerned about the length of time between the commission’s selection, which theoretically could be as early as May 1, 2020, and the final map selection, which could be as late as June 2021.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted recently to split the dispatch centers for county fire and the Sheriff. The board followed…
“These poor people are going to be lobbied for quite a long time before they actually draw a map,” Lavagnino said. “Their lives are going to change for a whole year before they need to.
“We’re choosing them because they haven’t been part of the system, but they’re going to become part of the system in a major way,” he added.
A comprehensive plan is being developed to see that every Santa Barbara County resident is counted in the 2020 census, because undercounting the population could lead to cuts in funding and reductions in social services and even cost the county representation at higher levels of government, according to a county staff report.