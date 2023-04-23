Santa Barbara County staff will dive deeper into potential changes to how cannabis operations are taxed and will look at options for polling residents about increasing the local sales tax increment and possibly adding a parcel tax to solve libraries’ chronic funding shortfall.

The poll also may ask residents in the debris-flow-prone Montecito area about increasing Flood Control District assessments to pay for drainage and stormwater retention improvements.

Direction to look into potentially placing the taxes before voters, probably in the November 2024 General Election, were informally given to staff Friday in the last of three workshops on preparing the recommended 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

