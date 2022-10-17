Santa Barbara County Legislative Program Committee has drafted a 2023 platform of legislative principles, issues, projects and programs for advocacy, funding requests and legislation.
Public review and input on the draft Legislative Platform is being sought prior to Oct. 21, as the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review the draft platform Nov. 7, a county spokesman said.
The draft platform is available for review on the County Executive Office website at https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/c06145a6-f918-4794-b393-a87c4455bea9?cache=1800.