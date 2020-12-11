Santa Barbara County Independent Redistricting Commission faces difficult task Monday

Santa Barbara County’s Independent Redistricting Commission will face a difficult task when it meets Monday morning to choose the last six members while hitting as close as possible to the bull’s-eye of the demographic target prescribed by county ordinance.

The five initially chosen members are scheduled to interview a final candidate from District 1, then will each reveal their “dream team” of six potential commissioners — one for each of the five supervisorial districts and one “at-large” — when they meet in a virtual format at 11 a.m.

Following a series of public meetings, the commission has winnowed down the list of applicants to 12 finalists consisting of three each from the 1st and 4th districts and two each from the 2nd, 3rd and 5th districts.

Given the demographic makeup of the five already-chosen members, the difficulty will be in choosing six who will bring the demographics of the commission in line with those of the county.

Commissioners have already admitted they can’t precisely do that but will have to match them as closely as possible, which is provided for in the ordinance.

To match the demographics, the commission would have to select five women and one man; five Hispanics and one Asian, Black or Native American; one to two Republicans, two to three Democrats and one with no party preference; and at least one representative from each of three age groups younger than 45 and one from each of two age groups older than 75.

“And quite frankly, as we look at the remaining candidates, we’re not going to hit every mark,” said interim Chairman Glenn Morris of the 5th District, noting that reaching consensus on the six will require compromises and trade-offs.