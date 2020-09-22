Santa Barbara County hits metrics to move into red tier but must stay there another week

Santa Barbara County finally hit the state’s metrics to move from the purple tier into the less-restrictive red tier under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, officials said Tuesday, but the numbers must hold for another week before the change would become official.

Once it does, more businesses will be allowed to open indoor operations, with some modifications and restrictions, and after two weeks in the red, schools also could resume classes, County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso told the Board of Supervisors.

Among those able to resume indoor operations in the red tier are personal care services like massage parlors and nail salons, with modifications; museums, aquariums, places of worship, restaurants and movie theaters with a limit of 25% capacity; and gyms and fitness centers at 10% capacity.

If the county’s metrics for the rate of new cases and the rate of positive COVID-19 test results stay in the red zone another week, the shift to the red tier would become official Sept. 29.

Schools would be able to resume in-person education Oct. 13, but in the meantime elementary schools can proceed with the process of obtaining the waivers needed to reopen classrooms.

As of Tuesday, 20 schools and districts had received county and state approval for waivers, one application had been sent to the state for approval, five applications were awaiting additional information and one new application had been received.

Do-Reynoso noted that even if the county backslides into the purple tier, schools will not have to shut down again.