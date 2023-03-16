The number of people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County fell slightly from 2022, but the number of those living in Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley increased, based on preliminary results from this year’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count.

Volunteers counted 1,887 homeless individuals countywide during the Jan. 25 count, representing a 3.7% decrease from the 1,962 counted in 2022, according to statistics released Thursday by the county.

In Santa Maria, the number of homeless counted rose from 457 in 2022 to 472 this year, and in Santa Ynez Valley, the number climbed from 12 in 2022 to 20 this year.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

