Santa Barbara County is moving forward with plans to replace the Bonita School Road bridge and has set an informational meeting for Thursday night to answer the public’s questions and gather input about the project.

The meeting at Bonita Elementary School on West Main Street in Santa Maria is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., when the public can view plans and maps.

Then in a presentation set to begin at 6:50 p.m., county officials will provide a project update, present design considerations and options and receive public input.

