Traffic stacks up behind a slow-moving tractor with a wide attachment that extends nearly the entire 24-foot width of Bonita School Road bridge in this photo supplied by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, which plans to begin replacing the seismically deficient structure in 2024.
An aerial photo of Bonita School Road crossing the Santa Maria River shows the 300-foot bridge beneath the "Project location" designation on the north side. The remaining 2,000 feet of river crossing on the south end consists of dirt fill. The new bridge will replace both.
Vehicles negotiate the rutted and rough dirt-fill low-water crossing just south of the Bonita School Road bridge over the Santa Maria River. Santa Barbara County Public Works Department plans to replace both with a single bridge.
In a side view of Bonita School Road bridge supplied by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, the bottoms of the railroad flatcars that make up the structure are visible.
Santa Barbara County is moving forward with plans to replace the Bonita School Road bridge and has set an informational meeting for Thursday night to answer the public’s questions and gather input about the project.
The meeting at Bonita Elementary School on West Main Street in Santa Maria is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., when the public can view plans and maps.
Then in a presentation set to begin at 6:50 p.m., county officials will provide a project update, present design considerations and options and receive public input.
After the presentation, members of the public can ask questions of the project team, a spokesman for the County Department of Public Works said.
Because the project area crosses the Santa Maria River connecting Highway 166 in Santa Barbara County to Division Street in San Luis Obispo County, a number of agencies are involved in the project.
Those include the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, Caltrans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in addition to the public works departments from both counties.
Bonita School Road bridge was built in 2002 using salvaged railroad flatcars that span about 300 feet of the northern portion of the riverbed, and Santa Barbara County Public Works officials say the bridge is seismically deficient and can’t be rehabilitated.
At about 24 feet wide, the bridge is almost too narrow for some of the farm equipment that uses it, resulting in traffic delays as vehicles stack up behind the machinery, and it can’t withstand very heavy loads.
The rest of of the river on the south side is spanned by an unpaved dirt-fill low-water crossing, meaning in high river flows it becomes flooded and impassable.
The county is proposing to remove the approximately 2,000 feet of embankment fill and the existing 300-foot flatcar bridge and replace it all with a new 2,350-foot-long precast concrete girder structure that will span the entire channel.
In addition to trucks and farm equipment, the new bridge will accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic, including that generated by a multipurpose pathway proposed along the levee to connect Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
“The project would significantly reduce the potential for Bonita School Road closures during rain events while additionally serving as a reliable backup route to US 101,” a Public Works Department spokesman said.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2024 and take about two and a half years to complete. The estimated cost of the project is $51 million.
Planning for the bridge replacement began more than a decade ago, and the existing bridge’s structural deficiencies were recognized just four years after it was built.
In 2006, the Public Works Department proposed a 14,000-pound weight limit on vehicles crossing the bridge.
But that idea fell by the wayside because the county had just granted Unocal a permit to haul sand contaminated with oil and diluent from the Gudadalupe-Nipomo Dunes to the Santa Maria Landfill.
Bonita School Road was one of three potential routes the heavy trucks could use.