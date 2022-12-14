Although discretionary revenues are expected to be down from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, Santa Barbara County officials are predicting the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will be partly sunny with a $1.38 million surplus.

But as county staff begins preparing next year’s budget, a number of uncertainties are clouding the financial situation, particularly how the state will deal with a projected $25 million deficit.

State funds make up about one-third of the county’s revenue.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you