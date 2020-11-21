Santa Barbara County facing funding shortfalls from COVID-induced recession

Under the baseline scenario, without solving each year’s revenue and cost issues, the funding shortfall would be $1.9 million in 2021-22, rising to a cumulative total of $27.2 million in 2025-26.

With the same lack of resolution in revenue and cost issues, the gap under the pronounced recession scenario would start at $5.7 million in 2021-22 and climb to $39.4 million in 2025-26.

Jeff Frapwell, assistant county executive officer, told the board the county’s Renew ’22 initiative has made the staff of the various departments better able to think of new ways of doing business to help deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

“There’s nothing like an emergency or, in this case, a pandemic to be the impetus for change — change in the way we deliver services,” Frapwell said, citing the amount of telecommuting employees have been able to do while remaining accountable for productivity as one example.

Frapwell also said the major funding sources for discretionary funds — traditionally property tax, sales tax and transient occupancy tax — are relatively stable, although all have been affected by the pandemic.

One of the newest revenue sources, which supervisors have not counted on as a stable source, is the cannabis tax that has now climbed into the top four of the county’s discretionary revenue streams.

Paul Clementi, principal analyst for the Budget & Research Division, noted the cannabis tax has proven to be relatively recession-resistant.

The $10.6 million revenue estimated for the 2020-21 fiscal year has been revised upward to $14 million, and the forecast assumes the total will hit $16.7 million in 2021-22 and increase by 15% annually after that.