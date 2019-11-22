Santa Barbara County will have a financially healthy 2020-21 fiscal year with a balanced budget, provided there are no increases in staff, program expansions, significant policy changes or environmental disasters, according to a five-year forecast presented to the Board of Supervisors last week.
But beyond that, growing shortfalls in funding are anticipated, and it’s unclear whether a predicted recession will materialize, leaving the county’s fiscal horizon a bit cloudy, according to the County Executive Office forecast delivered by Budget Director Jeff Frapwell.
“It is not intended today to solve any gaps,” Frapwell said of the forecast. “This is a point in time. We know the world continues to evolve … .”
He noted the forecast assumes modest growth in discretionary revenue next fiscal year but incorporates a modest recession in the middle of the forecast period, so it was built conservatively in case that growth in discretionary revenue slows.
“Because of the degree of uncertainty involved in forecasting, this report provides ranges of possible growth rates for major discretionary revenue sources to stress test the county’s fiscal outlook,” said the report, authored by fiscal and policy analyst Rachel Lipman.
The report also says there are fiscal issues valued in the millions of dollars that the board may have to fund in the next five years.
Issues and their potential annual impacts include legislative and policy changes that would lead to the elimination of 340B savings for public health at $6 million and the collection of probation fees at $2 million.
The conversion of the county fleet to electric vehicles will have an anticipated one-time cost of $500,000, which the staff recommends funding.
Backlogs in deferred maintenance are estimated at $315 million for public works, $52 million for parks and $96 million for general services.
Staff is recommending the board continue to allocate 18% of ongoing maintenance funding and any available one-time funds to whittle away at the backlog based on prioritized needs.
Aging technology systems will also put a strain on county finances, with replacement of the public safety communications system estimated at $45.3 million over three years.
Replacing and adding redundancy to the data center has an estimated one-time cost of $1.5 million and a $400,000 ongoing cost, while a records management system for the Sheriff’s Office has an estimated one-time cost of $700,000 and an ongoing cost of $150,000 a year.
A countywide enterprise resource planning system is expected to cost in excess of $10 million.
Premiums for Worker’s Compensation Insurance are expected to rise by $700,000, but general liability insurance premiums are facing an estimated $2.2 million jump.
Most of the county’s discretionary revenue comes from property taxes, this year budgeted at $230 million, followed by transient occupancy taxes at $13.2 million, sales taxes at $11 million and cannabis taxes at $8 million, and a recession could put a significant dent in that income.
The forecast said a mild recession would result in a loss of $7.1 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, rising to a $23.4 million reduction by the 2024-25 fiscal year, but a deep recession would take a $9.7 million bite in the 2021-22 fiscal year and a $33 million chunk by 2024-25.
“Regardless of whether we experience a recession, we will continue to pursue efficiencies and improvements in the way we do business through Renew ’22 initiatives, many of which are well into planning or implementation stages, and which will help position us to mitigate or avoid the difficult funding choices that were necessary during the last recession,” the report said.