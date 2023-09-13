Santa Barbara County ended the 2022-23 fiscal year with $27.2 million more than budgeted, based on the fourth quarter budget update provided to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

None of the county’s departments had a negative budget variance, while four departments had fund balances, primarily due to salary savings on unfilled positions, and general revenues were considerably higher than expected, according to the report.

However, the Sheriff’s Department needed an infusion of $1.5 million to close the quarter balanced, said Paul Clementi, budget director.

