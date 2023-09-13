Santa Barbara County ended the 2022-23 fiscal year with $27.2 million more than budgeted, based on the fourth quarter budget update provided to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
None of the county’s departments had a negative budget variance, while four departments had fund balances, primarily due to salary savings on unfilled positions, and general revenues were considerably higher than expected, according to the report.
However, the Sheriff’s Department needed an infusion of $1.5 million to close the quarter balanced, said Paul Clementi, budget director.
Tax revenues were up across the board with the exception of cannabis taxes, which came in $10.2 million lower than budgeted, although staff said they expect to see some improvement there next fiscal year.
Clementi said although cannabis tax revenue was less than budgeted, there was enough cannabis tax carryover from prior years to cover all budgeted allocations without affecting the $24.2 million surplus in the General Fund.
Still, a lower cannabis tax revenue was plugged into the 2023-24 budget, he said.
Property taxes were up $15.5 million over the budgeted amount, which Clementi said was due primarily to higher-than-expected growth in assessed values, high supplemental taxes from reassessments and payments higher than expected on current and prior year tax delinquencies.
Higher interest rates than in past years led to the county bringing in $4 million more than budgeted interest income, while transient occupancy tax was $2 million above budget and sales and use tax revenues were $932,000 more than budgeted.
Departments with reportable positive budget variances were Probation at $376,000; Clerk-Recorder-Assessor at $668,000; Treasurer-Tax Collector at $737,000; and General County Programs at $789,000.
The Sheriff-Coroner’s Office $1.5 million budget deficit, primarily driven by overtime costs to cover unfilled positions, was backfilled with Proposition 172 funds the board set aside in 2022.
Clementi said salary savings on the unfilled positions compensated for some of the overtime costs, and he noted the County Executive Office staff is currently reviewing the sheriff’s latest analysis of factors contributing to overtime costs in an effort to establish an appropriate baseline for overtime.
In addition, the sheriff’s pandemic-related costs were reimbursed with $487,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, he said.
In an update on cannabis taxes, Deputy County Executive Officer Brittany Odermann said $2 million was collected during the fourth quarter by the Aug. 31 deadline to bring the total revenue for the fiscal year to $6.1 million.
The budgeted revenue in the 2023-24 budget is $7.5 million, with some increased tax income expected as two to three more retail outlets come online.
“I don’t think we’ll get back to ’20-21 levels, but we are on our way up with taxes collected,” Odermann said.
Fiscal year 2020-21 marked the peak in county cannabis tax revenue at $15.7 million.
Odermann said four enforcement actions were taken against illegal cannabis operations, with 554 plants and 20 pounds of cannabis products confiscated for a total street value of $309,000.
Nine new business licenses were issued, bringing the total to 108, and for the first time since the inland cultivation acreage cap was reached, withdrawals of business licenses and applications have left space available and no one on the waiting list.
In response to a question about forecasting cannabis tax revenue for building the county’s budgets, Odermann said staff is using a “hodgepodge” of sources, including data from the county’s California Cannabis Authority membership, receipts tracked by the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office and national trends.
“I think now that we’re five years in, I think we’ve got some good, solid data that we can use,” she said.
Asked how much the county’s net income is from the program, Odermann said tax revenues were $6.1 million and license and permit fees were about $940,000, for a total of about $7 million in 2022-23.
Total costs were about $5.6 million, but that included about $2 million for enforcement, which the county would be spending on illegal operations even without a legal cannabis program, which would put costs at about $3.6 million.
“If we know that our costs are $2 million, and that we’re recovering $1 million of permit revenue, then we know we’re not charging enough,” said Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.
He said it’s important to impress upon departments that if they can identify their program costs, they can charge fees to cover those costs.
But Odermann said the county made two revisions to fees this year but won’t see the benefit of those until the end of the current fiscal year, and another fee adjustment is scheduled for consideration in the spring, when staff should have a better handle on actual cost recovery.