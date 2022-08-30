Santa Barbara County ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a larger balance than anticipated, due to increased tax revenues and salary and benefit savings among four departments, according to the fourth-quarter budget report.

The General Fund has a projected balance of $22.4 million, or $8.9 million more than anticipated at the end of the third quarter, according to the report presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors by Steven Yee, fiscal and policy analyst.

While most tax revenues were all higher than budgeted, cannabis taxes didn’t fare so well.

