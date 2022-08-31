Santa Barbara County elected department heads will get a 2.5% salary increase, with the district attorney to receive a 3.5% raise to bring the office’s pay more into parity with the county’s other top two attorneys, the Board of Supervisors decided this week.
The board considered several options for providing raises to the elected department heads, including 3.5% and 5% increases.
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 2nd District Gregg Hart dissenting, to approve the raises to correct prior policy decisions that left the elected department heads “in arrears,” as Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann described it.
“I think that, you know, when you’re giving percentage increases to the most highly paid people in the organization, it’s a much more significant raise than the other people in the organization are getting, that’s just a simple fact,” Hart said.
“By orders of magnitude, it’s four or five times larger than anybody else, and that magnifies the problem, not fixes it,” he said.
The 2.5% increase will apply to the auditor-controller, treasurer-tax collector and auditor-recorder-assessor.
Supervisors reached the decision after hearing a plea for parity pay from District Attorney Joyce Dudley, who chose not to seek reelection this year and will relinquish her post.
But she said her plea was also for her successor as well as her family.
Dudley noted that county policy calls for parity pay among the district attorney, public defender and county counsel, but “right now, there is no such parity.”
For 2022, Dudley’s annual salary is $254,132, while the salaries for county counsel and public defender are $256,526 and $258,192, respectively.
Comparing salaries, Dudley said the public defender makes almost $11,000 more, and county counsel makes almost $10,000 more a year than she does, while the Ventura County district attorney makes $45,000 more and the San Luis Obispo County makes $19,000 more.
“Now make no mistake: This disparity affects every member of your District Attorney’s Office,” she told the board.
Comparing responsibilities, Dudley said the public defender supervises 65.9% of the people she supervises and county counsel supervises only 28.9%, adding the public defender only handles 60% of the criminal cases prosecuted by her office.
“Now, comparing experience on the job, your district attorney was elected in 2010 but worked as a deputy district attorney for 20 years before that for a total of over 32 years since 1990," Dudley said, noting she holds two master’s degrees.
She pointed out the public defender was appointed in 2016, and county counsel was appointed in 2021.
“It’s impossible to consider all these comparisons and not conclude that this is, in fact, discriminatory, unwarranted favoritism with taxpayer money,” Dudley said. “It hurts me to say that, and I want to believe that’s not true.”
She asked for the same 5% increase her colleagues received as of the same July 1 date, although county counsel informed the board it could not make pay increases retroactive.
Her comments didn’t sit well with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.
“Well, I got a massive headache in the last 10 minutes,” Lavagnino said. “You’re going to call us out on the carpet where we’re talking about a couple thousand dollars per year? That’s hard for me to hear. That’s not cool.”
He said the board is trying to balance what’s fair to the three top attorneys with what the public expects.
“And that’s why … I think everybody could agree that nobody’s more underpaid than the five of us,” Lavagnino said, referring to supervisors. “There’s something else that goes with these jobs, and that’s the idea of public service.”