The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total up to three cases countywide, officials said Tuesday. 

The two local males are both in isolation, and County Public Health has begun contact tracing to identify anyone who may have had close contact with them. 

“As we continue to identify cases of monkeypox locally, it is important for our community to understand how this virus spreads and how it does not spread,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, county health officer. “This virus most commonly spreads through prolonged, direct physical contact with someone who is currently infectious. It is highly unlikely to spread through short interactions that do not involve physical contact.”

