The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total up to three cases countywide, officials said Tuesday.
The two local males are both in isolation, and County Public Health has begun contact tracing to identify anyone who may have had close contact with them.
“As we continue to identify cases of monkeypox locally, it is important for our community to understand how this virus spreads and how it does not spread,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, county health officer. “This virus most commonly spreads through prolonged, direct physical contact with someone who is currently infectious. It is highly unlikely to spread through short interactions that do not involve physical contact.”
Symptoms of monkeypox begin one to two weeks after infection, and include a fever, headache, chills and a pimple or blister-like rash.
The virus spreads person to person most often through direct contact with the infectious rash or bodily fluids. The virus also can be spread through the respiratory system during prolonged face-to-face contact or intimate physical contact.
County health officials said they are working closely with the state to procure more vaccines. They expect to receive more doses soon for known close contacts of confirmed cases and for individuals with certain risk factors.
Anyone who may have been exposed or has symptoms of monkeypox should contact their health-care provider as soon as possible, as well as contact County Public Health at 805-681-5280 or by email at PHDDiseaseControl@sbcphd.org.