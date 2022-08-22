Santa Barbara County has accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-Day Challenge to reduce homelessness by moving 40 individuals from homeless encampments along highways and railroad corridors, a county spokesman said.

The county’s efforts are being conducted using a $2.5 million California Encampment Resolution Funding grant awarded to move people indoors and reduce fire danger and the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles and trains.

But the partners in the effort are looking for help from the public through making rental units available and donating furnishings and personal items for the relocated homeless individuals.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0