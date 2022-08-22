A homeless encampment adjacent to Highway 101 was targeted for removal in February by Santa Maria officials. The city is joining with Santa Barbara County and its other cities in the 100-Day Challenge which aims to move homeless individuals from encampments along highways and railways into shelters and permanent housing.
Trash fills a homeless encampment along Union Pacific Railroad tracks near the Grover Beach Train Station in August 2015. The governor's 100-Day Challenge aims to move homeless individuals from encampments along highway and railroad right of ways into shelters and permanent housing.
Santa Barbara County has accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-Day Challenge to reduce homelessness by moving 40 individuals from homeless encampments along highways and railroad corridors, a county spokesman said.
The county’s efforts are being conducted using a $2.5 million California Encampment Resolution Funding grant awarded to move people indoors and reduce fire danger and the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles and trains.
But the partners in the effort are looking for help from the public through making rental units available and donating furnishings and personal items for the relocated homeless individuals.
Kimberlee Albers, manager of the County Homeless Assistance Program, said the goal is to move at least 20 unhoused people into shelters and 20 unhoused persons into permanent housing by the end of the 100 days.
It’s an effort that’s supported by people who were formerly homeless.
“I’ve been saying all along we need to have places for people to go,” said David Hopkins, who was formerly homeless and now works in homeless outreach with the Committee For Social Justice.
“The ‘move-them-along’ approach is inhumane,” he said. “The reason they’re camping next to the freeway is because there is no place else to go. Let’s change that.”
Local officials are also in strong support of the challenge that kicked off July 6 and will conclude Oct. 14.
“Turning a blind eye to encampments along transit corridors is neither safe nor humane,” said 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who has made housing homeless residents one of his priority goals.
“It puts the general public at risk and allows some of our most vulnerable community members to further risk victimization,” he continued. “Encampment resolution through shelters, housing and intensive case management is the only solution for our state and community to turn the tide on homelessness.”
The county, its cities, Caltrans and Union Pacific Railroad are working with community organizations that have experience resolving homelessness, Albers said.
She said the countywide team is mapping all the camps in the transportation corridors, creating a list of their inhabitants by name and will enroll individuals in services using outreach workers.
Albers said the success of the encampment cleanup hinges on community involvement, including providing rental units, noting rental subsidies and landlord incentives are available.
The program also needs donations of gently used basic furniture suitable for studio and one-bedroom apartments, although beds and mattresses are not accepted.
Also needed are donations of such new household items as bedding, towels, pots and dishes as well as such consumable items as toiletries and gift cards for food.
Albers said “welcome home” baskets with those items are gratefully received by formerly homeless community residents and can be provided at relatively low cost.