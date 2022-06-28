Santa Barbara County officials on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a project that will prevent 84 million gallons of water from being pumped every year from the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin.
Officials gathered at Waller Park at 8:30 a.m. to cut a ribbon signifying the completion of the system that will use treated wastewater to irrigate the county-owned park at the southern edge of Santa Maria.
Each year, the county has pumped about 84 million gallons of water — about 300,000 gallons per day — from its on-site well to irrigate the 65 acres of turf at the park, said Scott McGolpin, director of the County Public Works Department.
But now, the Laguna County Sanitation District Recycled Water Distribution Project will pipe treated wastewater from the district’s Wastewater Reclamation Facility west of Black Road through a 3.5-mile pipeline to the park, where it will be stored in a 1 million-gallon tank.
McGolpin said the wastewater plant processes about 650 million gallons of recycled water a year, so that will provide enough water to potentially irrigate the Hagerman Sports Complex and Santa Maria Country Club, both adjacent to the park, in a future phase of recycled water use.
“The use of recycled water saves all of us money and reduces the need to draw water from our precious groundwater basins,” he said. “As we continue to cope all across the state with water restrictions and severe drought, projects like this aren’t just a good idea, they are a vital component to water conservation and fiscal responsibility for public agencies across the state.”
Marty Wilder, the county’s utilities manager, noted the treatment plant was upgraded in 2000 to provide tertiary treatment and provided water to Santa Maria Public Airport users, and that line has now been extended to Waller Park.
Work on the $5 million project started May 3, 2021, by Raminha Construction Inc., and was paid for with sanitation district capital reserves plus a $2 million grant from the California Department of Water Resources.
County Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose 4th District encompasses the park, said one of the biggest issues his constituents ask about is “what are we doing about water” to support the growth of the area, and the recycled water use is just one step toward that goal.
He pointed out the county can’t continue to rely on the State Water Project to solve its water problems, so it’s important to embrace conservation and recycling “so we can continue to grow in a balanced way.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams said the project is a good example of the county departments’ determination to get things done.
“We cannot, as a community, face the drought that we’re in and face the quandaries with water usage without doing our part, without the county leading by example,” Williams said.
He noted the process of treating wastewater is the same as for desalination and comparable in cost, but it’s more environmentally and energy friendly.
“I hope this is not the last [such project] we see in the next couple of years,” Williams added. “We’ve got to expand this.”
The Laguna County Sanitation Wastewater Reclamation Facility treats the effluent from 35,000 Santa Maria and Orcutt area residents, including the new Northern Branch Jail, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Public Works Department.
Currently the plant is going through a $53 million upgrade to replace worn out equipment and upgrade its technology.