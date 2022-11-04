Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve the ordinance changes proposed by staff, after making some modifications, despite objections of growers, one of whom said the new rules meant “certain death” for small, family operations.

The revised ordinance amendment will return to the board for final approval at its Nov. 29 meeting and, if approved, will become effecting 30 days later.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

