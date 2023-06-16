Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously adopted a $1.52 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that puts major funds toward homeless assistance, mental health facilities, parks, libraries, criminal justice and more.
In a single hearing that lasted about half a day, supervisors hammered out their preferences for spending a portion of $425,000 in one-time funding for emerging issues.
Although 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino didn’t initially support spending $120,000 of that money for an electrification specialist, in the final vote they accepted that request made by the other three supervisors.
All five supported spending $50,000 of that set-aside for a “green tape ombudsperson,” $9,000 requested by the Commission for Women and $219,500 supervisors can use for projects within their districts.
“Green tape” refers to time-consuming bureaucratic environmental procedures and regulations, as compared to “red tape,” referring to bureaucratic procedures the public must wade through to obtain such things as permits and licenses.
The allocations left $26,500 in one-time funds for dealing with emerging issues.
In recent years, county budgets have often passed on 4-1 votes, and supervisors pointed out how this one was approved on a unanimous vote.
“I think it’s important for our residents to understand that five of us coming from completely different backgrounds, representing different areas of this community, coming from different philosophical and ideological backgrounds, agree that this document of where we’re spending our money, which is a values document, is that we put our money where we feel — and the limited resources we have — in the best places possible, and we can all agree on that,” Lavagnino said.
The final 2023-24 budget marks the fifth-straight year with no service-level reductions, said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.
Highlights of the budget summarized by Miyasato include $46.1 million to address homelessness through facilities, outreach, support, rental assistance and an encampment strategy and, to adapt to climate change.
“I think the homeless commitment that we’ve made really stands out in my mind,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “It’s a huge investment that we’re making over multiple years, and there wasn’t always agreement on that
“And it’s still an experiment, but we’re giving it our very best, and if this doesn’t work, I don’t know what will, because we’re really committed to this,” she said.
The budget also includes $1.5 million for an electric vehicle infrastructure project continued from the current fiscal year and $2.5 million in energy efficiency upgrades.
Support for disadvantaged and vulnerable populations includes $1.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for childcare recovery and resiliency, digital literacy and senior meals.
Efforts to improve access to justice and diversion include $100,000 per year for five years to support expanding and enhancing diversion opportunities for those with behavioral health disorders, including those declared incompetent to stand trial, and $1.3 million to implement a digital evidence management system.
Nelson had reservations about the board’s previous decision to add one pod instead of two at the North County Jail to counter the loss of cells at the Main Jail, but he said hearing that the board would have another chance to evaluate that when the design planning comes before the board helped him support the proposed budget.
About $142.5 million will be spent on critical infrastructure, which along with deferred maintenance has been a focus for Nelson.
Those projects include expanding the Lompoc Veterans Hall parking lot, a grant match for the Orcutt Library, certificates of participation funding for Cachuma Lake Park infrastructure upgrades and ARPA funding for a groundwater injection well study for Laguna County Sanitation District, DignityMoves Hope Village and lighting for Orcutt Community Park sports fields.