Santa Barbara County balks at proposed changes to ag worker dwelling amendment

Frustrated Santa Barbara County supervisors rejected California Coastal Commission modifications to the permit process for agricultural worker housing Tuesday, and continued the issue to May for revisions.
The board directed staff to bring back a revised amendment with two options, one that would address an onsite housing issue throughout the Coastal Zone and the other that would apply to just the greenhouse overlay area.
The board will then decide which version to resubmit to the Coastal Commission.
One supervisor said the commission’s modifications make the ordinance useless in achieving its goal because they would prevent South Coast growers from providing onsite housing for workers.
The board had approved an ordinance amendment to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to develop onsite agricultural worker housing, but in order for it to become effective within the Coastal Zone, it had to be approved by the Coastal Commission.
First District Supervisor Das Williams specifically objected to one change the commission made that would require workers living in the onsite housing to spend 100% or a majority of their employment, depending upon the zoning, working on the same parcel they live on.
“I don’t find that these are minor modifications,” Williams said. “Was it the Coastal Commission’s intention to make Carpinteria essentially unable to do agricultural employee dwellings?”
He said in the Carpinteria area, flower and avocado growers have multiple small sites, and requiring employees housed on a site to only work on that property would preclude them from working on another parcel owned by the same grower that might be only a block away.
In response to his question about what the Coastal Commission staff said regarding that issue, County Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman said there would be no restriction if the grower obtains a conditional use permit.
“Then what was the point of doing this whole ordinance, because the purpose was so they didn’t have to get a CUP?” Williams said.
He pointed out there was previously “negative production” of farmworker housing, because when growers were cited for a violation, they simply knocked down the nonconforming structures without replacing them because they couldn’t get them permitted.
“Now the Coastal Commission is giving us amendments that make the whole exercise worthless in the Coastal Zone,” he said.
“I find this to be a complete invalidation of the board’s work and the democratic process for the Coastal Zone, and so that is my preview and [I] believe that we should reject these changes,” Williams said.
Plowman said she understood Williams’ frustration and concerns, but the staff brought the amendment to the board because they were able to get some minor improvements agreed to by the Coastal Commission.
“It was a challenge to negotiate with the [Coastal Commission] staff,” she said. “They weren’t willing to budge on this.”
David Lackie, supervising planner, said the commission staff’s goal was to maintain prime agricultural land, but Williams said the commission staff’s change would actually do the opposite.
He said allowing employees to work on a nearby parcel owned by the same grower would allow housing to be placed on the land that did not consist of prime agricultural soil.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann suggested using a different strategy by proposing to apply the housing issue to property within the greenhouse overlay zone in Carpinteria.
Supervisors considered approving the ordinance amendment as modified, then going back to the commission for additional amendments to address the issue of where employees housed onsite could work, but Williams was opposed.
“I don’t think accepting it and letting the Coastal Commission pretend they have actually done anything to help agricultural employees is a good place for bargaining,” he said.
