The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will consider allocating the number of homes the county and each of its cities must plan to provide over the next eight years when it meets at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The public can watch and participate in the virtual meeting in several ways that are outlined on the agenda posted at www.sbcag.org, said a spokeswoman for the regional planning agency.
In February, SBCAG adopted the Regional Housing Needs Assessment that calls for development of 24,856 new housing units countywide to meet the anticipated demand.
At Thursday’s meeting, the agency will consider the method for determining how many of those homes each city and the county must plan to provide between 2023 and 2031.
The recommended proposal calls for 60% of the homes to be provided by the South Coast area, where 60% of the county’s jobs are located, the spokeswoman said.