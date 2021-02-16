Santa Barbara County will have to provide 15% fewer housing units over the next eight years than previously estimated in a draft Regional Housing Needs Allocation assessment last November, according to a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.
At its meeting Thursday, SBCAG will consider either accepting the numbers recently provided in the final assessment or filing an objection with the state, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, government affairs and public information manager for SBCAG.
The draft assessment last year indicated the county would have to provide 29,313 additional housing units between 2023 and 2031, but the final assessment provided to SBCAG by the California Department of Housing and Community Development puts the number at 24,856 housing units.
Klemann attributed the 15% reduction to SBCAG continuing to consult with HCD, focusing attention on further analysis of the accuracy of data sources and comparable regions relative to overcrowding and the cost burden.
Updated American Community Survey data became available during that process and was subsequently integrated into the formula for calculating the final number of units.
SBCAG will meet at 10 a.m. with remote public participation only, and methods for participating are listed on the agenda at www.sbcag.org/meetings.