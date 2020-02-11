Santa Barbara County Animal Services volunteers want director reinstated

“Before she was asked to leave, staff and volunteers felt safe,” volunteer Jean Driskel said, noting she had seen animals euthanized because of how long they had been at the shelter, not because there was a shortage of space. Diller reduced the number of animals euthanized.

Adam Melerski, a five-year volunteer, said the atmosphere changed after Diller became director.

“I witnessed gross mismanagement, fear micromanagement and euthanization based on bias [before her arrival],” Melerski said. “Why was she fired for doing her job?”

Volunteers also said Diller had changed the way the public viewed the county shelter and had increased donations toward its operation.

“With the hiring of Tara Diller, I saw an increase in the positive perception of the animal shelter by our community,” said Lynn Arnerich, who has been a volunteer at the shelter for 13 years. “The public sees the pound as a place where animals go to die. We’ve tried to change that, and Tara was part of that [effort].”

Volunteers said they and the staff felt appreciated by Diller, who worked to help everyone do their jobs better and be more efficient.