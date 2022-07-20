Santa Barbara County will spend another $294,200 in the 2022-23 fiscal year to promote equity and inclusion not only within individual departments and their ranks of employees but also in the greater county community.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously authorized the release of $19,200 from the Equity Funds to provide stipends to members of the Equity Advisory and Outreach Committee, although 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was hesitant about that because of concerns about the makeup of the committee.
“I’d like to bring in more groups,” he said, noting the committee consists of representatives from 12 various agencies but the original list of potential members numbered more than 40.
But Nelson agreed to support the outlay of funds after agreeing to meet with staff and consultants to discuss the committee’s makeup and the potential for broadening its diversity with additional members.
If Nelson isn’t satisfied with the results of that meeting, he could ask that it be placed on a board agenda to consider making changes.
Supervisors also unanimously agreed to release another $275,000 of the funds to provide grants to organizations fighting racism by changing systems, which also concerned Nelson because the county could be using taxpayer money to subsidize political advocacy.
He specifically noted labor organizing in the farming sector, which led to some conflicts, and said money could be better spent on bringing people together, but he was assured grants would not be awarded for organizing labor.
Supervisors approved the allocations after hearing a long and detailed, even though summarized, report on what the county has accomplished in its efforts to advance equity and inclusion through its JOIN initiative — an acronym for Join Hands, Open Hearts, Ignite Action, Navigate Change — and what the goals are for the coming fiscal year.
“We have to get comfortable with the discomfort that comes with talking about race and race equity,” said Maria Elena De Guevara, director of the County Human Resources Department, which is spearheading the effort she described as “a journey” rather than a fixed project at a point in time.
While the county has developed a new interactive dashboard on its intranet that allows employees to track hiring, promotions and terminations, various departments are taking their own approach to working toward equity and inclusion through a wide variety of ways.
At some point, she said, they will all be merged into an overall strategy for the county as a whole.
She noted that in addition to training, tool kits for equitable management are provided online, with tools for a wide range of issues, and she demonstrated one about the importance of correctly pronouncing a co-worker’s name.
The tool included ways to tactfully get a person’s name right, and she showed how it provides a verbal pronunciation using her name as an example.
Supervisors expressed support for the efforts being made within the county departments as well as in the greater community.
“One thing I’ve noticed … it seems you have made it your own … rather than something imposed by the CEO’s office or the Board of Supervisors or an outside consultant,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said of the overall effort.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he’d discussed the program with constituents who didn’t understand it and questioned the amount of money the county is spending on it, which he said really isn’t much.
“People don’t like to be told there’s something wrong with their belief system,” he said, especially when they don’t think they’ve done anything wrong.
“This is simply us examining ourselves, finding out if there are issues and, if there are, getting better at [what we do],” Lavagnino said. “We’re getting a lot of work done for a very small investment, so it’s crucial to our community.”